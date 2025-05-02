Netflix stock is trading at all-time high levels in unprecedented win streak

Netflix's stock has traded for 11 straight days without a decline, the company's longest positive run ever.

This new streak comes on the heels of Netflix's most recent earnings beat in which it revealed that revenue grew 13% during the first quarter of 2025.

Netflix has been one of the top performers during the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term, with shares up more than 30% since mid-January.

Netflix is on a winning streak.

The streaming giant's stock has traded for 11 straight days without a decline, the company's longest positive run ever.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Its previous record was a nine-day stretch in late 2018 and early 2019 when the stock traded up for four days, was unchanged for a day and then traded positively for another four days.

The stock is also trading at all-time high levels since it went public in May 2002.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This new streak comes on the heels of Netflix's most recent earnings report on April 17, in which it revealed that revenue grew 13% during the first quarter of 2025 on higher-than-forecast subscription and advertising dollars.

Netflix has been one of the top performing stocks during the first 100 daysof President Donald Trump's second term, with shares up more than 30% since mid-January. The company has been largely unaffected by Trump's tariffs and trade war with China and is a service that consumers are unlikely to cut during a recession.

Meanwhile, traditional media stocks have been slammed by a tumultuous market prompted by Trump's trade policy. Warner Bros. Discovery has lost nearly 10% since Trump took office, while Disney is down 13% in that same period.

Netflix continues to forecast full-year revenue of between $43.5 billion and $44.5 billion.

"There's been no material change to our overall business outlook," the company said in a statement last month.

As investors worry about the potential impact of tariffs on consumer spending and confidence, Netflix's co-CEO Greg Peters said on the company's earnings call, "Based on what we are seeing by actually operating the business right now, there's nothing really significant to note."

"We also take some comfort that entertainment historically has been pretty resilient in tougher economic times," Peters said. "Netflix, specifically, also, has been generally quite resilient. We haven't seen any major impacts during those tougher times, albeit over a much shorter history."

JPMorgan said Thursday that it sees more upside for shares.

"NFLX has established itself as the clear leader in global streaming & is on the pathway to becoming global TV...Advertising Upfronts in May should serve as a positive catalyst to shares," analysts wrote.

While Netflix has hiked its subscription prices — its standard plan now costs $17.99, its ad-supported plan is $7.99 and premium is $24.99 — it appears to have retained its value proposition for customers. But it's unclear if the subscriber base is growing or shrinking because the company recently stopped sharing details on its membership numbers, instead focusing on revenue growth.