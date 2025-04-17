Money Report

Netflix earnings are after the bell. Here's what to expect

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Netflix reports first-quarter earnings after the closing bell Thursday.
  • Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG expect earnings per share of $5.71 and revenue of $10.51 billion.
  • Executives will hold an investor call at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Netflix is due to report first-quarter earnings after the closing bell Thursday.

The report marks the first time that the streaming giant isn't disclosing quarterly subscriber data as it shifts its strategy to focus on revenue and other financial metrics as performance indicators.

Netflix's earnings also come as traditional media companies' stocks have been slammed by a tumultuous market prompted by President Donald Trump's trade policy.

Of the major Hollywood studios, Netflix has remained relatively unscathed by the financial upheaval. It's stock has risen 4.5% in the last month. Meanwhile, competitors like Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney and Comcast have all sold off.

Investors will be eager to hear from Netflix executives about potential headwinds, particularly how tighter consumer spending might impact subscriptions and churn.

Here's what Wall Street expects for the company's most recent quarter: 

  • Earnings per share: $5.71, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $10.51 billion, according to LSEG

Wall Street will also be looking for additional details about the company's advertising-supported business model.

Last quarter, Netflix shared that its cheaper, ad-supported tiers accounted for more than 55% of sign-ups in countries where the option is offered. The company also noted that memberships on its ad-supported plans grew around 30% quarter over quarter.

At that time, executives also noted that the company planned to continue to grow its ads business as well as improve its core business with more series and films and enhancements to its product experience. The company is also expected to delve further into the live event space.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

