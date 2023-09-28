National Coffee Day: Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme are giving out free coffee—here's how to claim yours

Dunkin' is giving out free cups of joe.

The erstwhile donut chain is running a promotion for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 where customers will receive a free medium iced or hot coffee with with any purchase.

The offer includes specialty flavors like the chain's new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, but can't be applied to cold brew drinks.

To qualify for the offer, you'll need to be a member of Dunkin's rewards program. You can either place your order through the app or scan your loyalty ID at the counter if you order in-store.

But Dunkin' is far from the only restaurant offering a coffee deal on Friday. Keep an eye out for these offers from other popular java joints.

Krispy Kreme

The popular donut chain is pushing its "new and improved" beverage line by offering free medium hot or iced coffee, including espresso-based lattes, with no purchase necessary. The brand says its revamped coffee lineup features "better beans, smoother blends and richer roasts."

Tim Horton's

The Canadian chain is giving a free iced or hot coffee to anyone who makes a purchase of at least $3. The brand is also launching a limited-edition line of coffee-themed merch to celebrate the holiday.

Shipley Do-Nuts

The chain with more than 340 locations nationwide is giving away a free medium hot or iced coffee when you make a purchase.

Wendy's

The fast food giant is offering small hot or iced coffees for $1 through the weekend if you visit the offers section of its app.

Sheetz

The convenience store chain is offering a free Nitro or cold brew coffee through the weekend if you use the code "BREW4U" in its app.

Keurig

The coffee machine maker is taking 20% off of your order of a brewer or accessories if you use code "COFFEEDAY23" at checkout, as well as 15% off of all beverages sitewide.

