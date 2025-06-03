Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Musk torches Trump budget bill: ‘Disgusting abomination'

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Elon Musk speaks during a press event with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured), at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025.
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • Elon Musk tore into the massive tax-and-spending-cut bill backed by President Donald Trump, calling it a "disgusting abomination" that will explode federal budget deficits.
  • The package Trump dubs the "one big, beautiful bill" is a "disgusting abomination," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote on X days after ending his role leading DOGE.
  • Trump earlier lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for criticizing the bill over its provision to raise the debt ceiling.

Elon Musk on Tuesday tore into the massive tax-and-spending-cut bill backed by President Donald Trump, calling it a "disgusting abomination" that will explode federal budget deficits.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote in a post on his social media site X.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," added Musk, who until last week led the Trump administration's DOGE effort to cut government spending and waste.

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Musk added in a second post that the bill "will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

Money Report

news 44 mins ago

Living a long, healthy life ‘doesn't have to be that complicated,' longevity doctor says: These are his daily habits

news 1 hour ago

Fed Governor Lisa Cook sees tariffs raising inflation and complicating rate policy

The White House quickly shrugged off the criticism from Musk, the top financial backer of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about the post.

"It doesn't change the President's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it," she said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us