Musk torches Trump budget bill: ‘Disgusting abomination'

Trump earlier lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for criticizing the bill over its provision to raise the debt ceiling.

Elon Musk on Tuesday tore into the massive tax-and-spending-cut bill backed by President Donald Trump, calling it a "disgusting abomination" that will explode federal budget deficits.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote in a post on his social media site X.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," added Musk, who until last week led the Trump administration's DOGE effort to cut government spending and waste.

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Musk added in a second post that the bill "will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

The White House quickly shrugged off the criticism from Musk, the top financial backer of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about the post.

"It doesn't change the President's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it," she said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.