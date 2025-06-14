Money Report

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman assassinated; manhunt for suspect posing as cop

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

Minnesota Legislature House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park held a morning press conference to lay out the priorities of the DFL majority Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 St. Paul, Minn.
Glen Stubb | Star Tribune | Getty Images
  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said that former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband, Mark, were killed in what appears to be a "politically motivated" attack.
  • Minnesota Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also each shot multiple times, Walz said.
  • Attorney General Pam Bondi said that she is "closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers."

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed early Saturday in what appears to be a "politically motivated assassination," Gov. Tim Walz said.

"Our state lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends," Walz, former Democratic candidate for vice president, said during a news conference.

Minnesota Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also each shot multiple times, Walz said. They remained alive as of Saturday morning.

"We are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

The lawmakers' homes are about eight miles apart, in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, NBC News reports.

A manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who was impersonating a police officer at the victims' homes, authorities said.

Officials said that they identified the suspect's car, which had lights and sirens resembling a police car, per NBC News.

Officials also found a "manifesto" naming other lawmakers.

"We have people of interest that we are looking for," authorities said, per NBC News.

President Donald Trump has been "briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota," according to a statement.

Trump said that anybody involved will be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."

 "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America," Trump continued.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also said that she is "closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers."

Bondi said the FBI is on the ground in Minnesota and working with state and local law enforcement.

"This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Bondi wrote on X.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

