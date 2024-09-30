Minneapolis-Saint Paul International is the best ‘mega airport' in North America—see the full top 10 list

This month, J.D. Power released its annual 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, ranking the mega airports across North America.

Mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year. The study measured overall passenger satisfaction by examining their experience across seven core dimensions in order of importance:

Ease of travel through the airport Level of trust with the airport Terminal facilities Airport staff Departure/to airport experience Food, beverage and retail Arrival/from airport experience

The 2024 study is based on 26,290 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences during the past 30 days. The study was fielded from August 2023 through July 2024 and airports were measured based on a 1,000-point scale of overall customer satisfaction.

Michael Taylor, Sr. Managing Director of Travel, Hospitality, Retail and Customer Service, tells CNBC Make It this year's study found that airports are swamped with travelers and that most airports have regained their passenger volumes from before the covid-19 pandemic.

"There seems to be no slack in demand and airports are, in general, doing a little bit of a better job of making people satisfied, mostly with food and beverage," he says.

No. 1 best mega airport: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International

The Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ranked No. 1 on the list, scoring 671 out of 1,000.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International is ideally located between the two major cities of Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

"One of the feelings people get about an airport that's positive is that it feels like a mall," Taylor says. "The Minneapolis Airport calls it an airport mall, so you go through the middle of it, and you have no idea you're in an airport. It just happens to be a mall that has planes parked outside."

The airport served more than 31 million travelers in 2022, making it the 19th busiest in North America in terms of the number of passengers served annually, according to MSP's website.

In 2023, the airport ranked as the world's most punctual, according to a report from the travel data analytics firm Cirium.

The top 10 'mega airports' in North America

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport John F. Kennedy International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Harry Reid International Airport San Francisco International Airport Orlando International Airport Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Boston Logan International Airport

The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport took the No. 2 spot this year with a score of 643 out of 1,000.

"It still hasn't recovered all of its passenger volume pre covid-19 levels, so it makes it an easier airport to navigate," Taylor says. "They've improved their food, beverage, and retail over the past couple of years, and that's done well for it."

Earlier this year, it was announced the airport would be adding new shops, restaurants and video game lounges for passengers to enjoy.

According to the FAA, the Detroit airport is the busiest in the state. It serves as a major hub for Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines.

