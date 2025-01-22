Microsoft's business development chief Chris Young resigns

Chris Young joined Microsoft in 2020 from McAfee, where he led the campaign to separate the company from Intel.

At Microsoft, Young was among the highest-paid executives, with responsibility for the software company's venture capital group and strategic partnerships.

Microsoft's head of business development Chris Young, who helped orchestrate the software giant's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, is resigning from his post after about four years on the job, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. No successor was named.

Young joined Microsoft in 2020 after almost three years as CEO of McAfee, where he ran the effort to separate the company from Intel. Previously, he held executive positions at Cisco and RSA.

At Microsoft, Young sat on the company's senior leadership team alongside CEO Satya Nadella and finance chief Amy Hood. He reported to Nadella. As one of the highest paid Microsoft employees, Young received $12 million in total compensation in the 2024 fiscal year, according to a filing.

Young's organization included the M12 corporate venture capital unit, which has invested in startups like Innovaccer, Outreach, PsiQuantum, Skedulo and Typeface. In 2023, M12 said that going forward, it would work more closely with Microsoft to better assist portfolio companies.

Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision, its largest deal ever, closed in 2023. Young also played a role in Microsoft's expansion of its partnership with artificial intelligence startup OpenAI and its ad deal with Netflix.

Young, one of the most prominent Black executives at Microsoft, "provided thought leadership on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the technology industry," the company said in a 2023 filing.

While Microsoft hasn't made any recent comments about its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, there has been a broader industry rollback since President Donald Trump's reelection in November. Amazon said it's halting some of its DEI programs, and Meta's are being canceled.

In December, Microsoft's chief diversity officer said the company's work in the area was "more important than ever."

