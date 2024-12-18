Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Micron shares plunge on weak second-quarter guidance

By CJ Haddad,CNBC

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology Inc., speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2024. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Micron shares plunged 12% in extended trading after the chipmaker issued weaker-than-expected second-quarter guidance.
  • First-quarter revenue was inline with analysts' expectations, while earnings topped estimates.

Micron shares plunged 13% in extended trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker issued weak second-quarter guidance despite an earnings beat for the latest period.

Here's how the company did compared to analysts' expectations surveyed by LSEG:

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

  • Earnings per share: $1.79, adjusted vs. $1.75 expected
  • Revenue: $8.71 billion vs. $8.71 billion expected

For the second quarter, Micron said it expects revenue of $7.9 billion, plus or minus $200 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, plus or minus 10 cents. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.98 billion and EPS of $1.91, according to LSEG.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The computer memory and storage company has seen its shares climb 22% year to date as of market close, trailing the Nasdaq's 29% gain. In the earnings report, Micron highlighted data centers and artificial intelligence ventures with Nvidia's processors as growth areas.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Tesla shares sink 8%, giving up some gains from post-election pop

news 2 hours ago

Trump joins Elon Musk in opposing House GOP's government funding bill

"While consumer-oriented markets are weaker in the near term, we anticipate a return to growth in the second half of our fiscal year, said CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in a press release. "We continue to gain share in the highest margin and strategically important parts of the market and are exceptionally well positioned to leverage AI-driven growth to create substantial value for all stakeholders."

WATCH: Micron shares continue to slip on guidance

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us