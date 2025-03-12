Meta goes to arbitrator to prevent whistleblower from promoting tell-all book

Meta is seeking to stop the promotion of a new memoir by a former staffer that paints the company in an unflattering light, including allegations of sexual harassment by the company's policy chief.

An emergency arbitrator ruled Thursday that Sarah Wynn-Williams is prohibited from promoting "Careless People," her memoir released by Flatiron Books, an imprint of publisher Macmillan Books.

Wynn-Williams also details in her book the company's various attempts to enter the Chinese market, including building tools that would censor content to appease the Chinese Communist Party.

Meta is seeking to stop the promotion of a new memoir by a former staffer that paints the social media company in an unflattering light, including allegations of sexual harassment by the company's policy chief.

An emergency arbitrator ruled Thursday that Sarah Wynn-Williams is prohibited from promoting "Careless People," her book that was released Tuesday by Flatiron Books, an imprint of publisher Macmillan Books.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The memoir chronicles Wynn-Williams' tenure at Facebook from 2011 through 2017. During that time, she became a high-level employee who interacted with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, then-COO Sheryl Sandberg and Joel Kaplan, the company's current policy chief. In the book, Wynn-Williams alleges that Kaplan made a number of inappropriate comments to her, which she then reported to the company as sexual harassment.

"This is a mix of out-of-date and previously reported claims about the company and false accusations about our executives," a Meta spokesperson previously said about both her book and complaint.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Wynn-Williams also details in her book the company's various attempts to enter the Chinese market, including building tools that would censor content to appease the Chinese Communist Party. Wynn-Williams addressed some of these China-specific claims in a whistleblower complaint that she filed in April with the Securities and Exchange Commission, NBC News reported.

The emergency arbitrator ruled in favor of Meta after watching a podcast appearance of Wynn-Williams in which she discussed her memoir and her allegations that Meta was attempting to "shut this book down."

"The Emergency Arbitrator finds that, after reviewing the briefs and hearing oral argument, (Meta) has established a likelihood of success on the merits of its contractual non-disparagement claim against Respondent Wynn-Williams, and that immediate and irreparable loss will result in the absence of emergency relief," the filing said.

Additionally, the arbitrator ruled that so much as Wynn-Williams can control, she is prohibited from further publishing or distributing the book and from further disparaging Meta and its officers or repeating previous disparaging remarks. The arbitrator also ruled that Wynn-Williams is to retract her previous disparaging remarks.

The company has previously dismissed Wynn-Williams' claims as "out-of-date" and said that she was fired for "poor performance and toxic behavior."

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone shared the emergency arbitrator's ruling in a post on Threads, saying that it "affirms that Sarah Wynn Williams' false and defamatory book should never have been published."

"This urgent legal action was made necessary by Williams, who more than eight years after being terminated by the company, deliberately concealed the existence of her book project and avoided the industry's standard fact-checking process in order to rush it to shelves after waiting for eight years," Stone said.

Meta alleged that Wynn-Williams violated the non-disparagement terms of her September 2017 severance agreement, resulting in the company filing an emergency motion on Friday. The emergency arbitrator then conducted a telephone hearing involving legal representatives of Meta and Macmillan Books, but not Wynn-Williams who did not appear though she was given notice, the filing said.

Wynn-Williams, Flatiron Books and Macmillan Books did not respond to requests for comment.

WATCH: What's driving Meta's stock run