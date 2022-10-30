Members of Congress Express Support for Paul Pelosi Following Violent Attack

Members of Congress continued to express support Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after he was violently attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday.

The 82-year-old has gone through a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, Pelosi's spokesman said.

Members of Congress continued to express support Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after he was violently attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday.

The 82-year-old has gone through a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, Pelosi's spokesman said.

The House Speaker, a California Democrat, was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that while people can have heated discussions about political issues, violence has to end.

"It's disgusting. This violence is horrible," Scott said. "This stuff has to stop."

David DePape, 42, was identified by police as the suspect who wielded a hammer during the attack on Paul Pelosi.

He allegedly was searching for the House speaker, shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before attacking her husband, a source told NBC.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that Speaker Pelosi has been villainized and faced threats for years, and that it is clear the "vicious attack" was meant for her.

"I think it is really important that people realize that it is not just this moment of this horrific attack, but that we have seen violence perpetrated throughout our political system," Klobuchar said.

There are various levels of protection for members of Congress, and Klobuchar said there can be ways to allow all members to get protection, even if they are not in line for the direct succession of the presidency.

In her first public comment since the assault, Speaker Pelosi said in a statement Saturday that she is "heartbroken" and traumatized" by the attack, but her husband's condition "continues to improve."

"Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery," she said in the statement.

DePape is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other felonies in the attack, police said.

The felony charges will be brought forward Monday and DePape is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Twitter.