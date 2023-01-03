Mega Millions Jackpot Is Up to $785 Million—Here's How Much You'd Actually Take Home in Each State

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $785 million, its fourth-highest total ever.

But after taxes, the actual take-home winnings could be just over a quarter of that amount, depending on the choice of payout and the state where the ticket was purchased.

The jackpot is still well below the record $1.537 billion set in 2018, but the amount will continue to grow if no ticket holder matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET.



If you're lucky enough to win the Mega Millions jackpot, your ticket will have to be cashed in the state where it was purchased. You can choose between two payout options: A lump sum worth about 50% of the total winnings or an annuity of the full amount paid out over 30 years.

Most lottery winners pick the lump sum since it can be reinvested and grow with compound interest over time.

All winners must pay federal taxes on lottery jackpots, however. The amount you'd pay would almost certainly be the top tax rate of 37%, unless you otherwise reduced your tax liability by millions of dollars in the tax year in which the jackpot's earnings are included.

That amount can be further reduced by state taxes on lottery winnings, which vary from nothing at all in states like California to 10.9% in New York, which charges the most of any state.

Below is the total after-tax winnings you'd take home based on a jackpot of $785 million, listed alphabetically by state or district, per usamega.com. States that don't participate in the lottery are not included in this list.

Arizona

2.5% state tax

Lump sum: $239,012,045

30-year annuity: $476,036,340

Arkansas

4.9% state tax

Lump sum: $229,532,045

30-year annuity: : $457,196,340

California

No state tax

Lump sum: $248,887,045

30-year annuity: $495,661,350

Colorado

4.55% state tax

Lump sum: $230,914,545

30-year annuity: $459,943,860

Connecticut

6.99% state tax

Lump sum: $221,276,545

30-year annuity: $440,789,850

Delaware

6.6% state tax

Lump sum: $222,817,045

30-year annuity: $443,851,350

Florida

No state tax

Lump sum: $248,887,045

30-year annuity: $495,661,350

Georgia

5.75% state tax

Lump sum: $226,174,545

30-year annuity: $450,523,860

Idaho

5.8% state tax

Lump sum: $225,977,045

30-year annuity: $450,131,340

Illinois

4.95% state tax

Lump sum: $229,334,545

30-year annuity: $456,803,850

Indiana

3.15% state tax

Lump sum: $236,444,545

30-year annuity: $470,933,850

Iowa

6% state tax withheld

Lump sum: $225,187,045

30-year annuity: $448,561,350

Kansas

5.7% state tax withheld

Lump sum: $226,372,045

30-year annuity: $450,916,350

Kentucky

4.5% state tax

Lump sum: $231,112,045

30-year annuity: $460,336,350

Louisiana

4.75% state tax

Lump sum: $230,124,545

30-year annuity: $458,373,840

Maine

7.15% state tax withheld

Lump sum: $220,644,545

30-year annuity: $439,533,840

Maryland

8.95% state tax

Lump sum: $213,534,545

30-year annuity: $425,403,840

Massachusetts

9% state tax

Lump sum: $213,337,045

30-year annuity: $425,011,350

Michigan

4.25% state tax

Lump sum: $232,099,545

30-year annuity: $462,298,860

Minnesota

9.85% state tax withheld

Lump sum: $209,979,545

30-year annuity: $418,338,840

Mississippi

5% state tax

Lump sum: $229,137,045

30-year annuity: $456,411,360

Missouri

4.95% state tax

Lump sum: $229,334,545

30-year annuity: $456,803,850

Montana

6.9% state tax

Lump sum: $221,632,045

30-year annuity: $441,496,350

Nebraska

6.64% state tax

Lump sum: $222,659,045

30-year annuity: $443,537,340

New Hampshire

No state tax

Lump sum: $248,887,045

30-year annuity: $495,661,350

New Jersey

10.75% state tax

Lump sum: $206,424,545

30-year annuity: $411,273,840

New Mexico

5.9% state tax

Lump sum: $225,582,045

30-year annuity: $449,346,360

New York

10.9% state tax

Lump sum: $205,832,045

30-year annuity: $410,096,340

North Carolina

4.75% state tax

Lump sum: $230,124,545

30-year annuity: $458,373,840

North Dakota

2.9% state tax

Lump sum: $237,432,045

30-year annuity: $472,896,360

Ohio

3.99% state tax

Lump sum: $233,126,545

30-year annuity: $464,339,850

Oklahoma

4.75% state tax

Lump sum: $230,124,545

30-year annuity: $458,373,840

Oregon

9.9% state tax withheld

Lump sum: $209,782,045

30-year annuity: $417,946,350

Pennsylvania

3.07% state tax

Lump sum: $236,760,545

30-year annuity: $471,561,840

Rhode Island

5.99% state tax

Lump sum: $225,226,545

30-year annuity: $448,639,860

South Carolina

7% state tax

Lump sum: $221,237,045

30-year annuity: $440,711,340

South Dakota

No state tax

Lump sum: $248,887,045

30-year annuity: $495,661,350

Tennessee

No state tax

Lump sum: $248,887,045

30-year annuity: $495,661,350

Texas

No state tax

Lump sum: $248,887,045

30-year annuity: $495,661,350

Vermont

8.75% state tax

Lump sum: $214,324,545

30-year annuity: $426,973,860

Virginia

5.75% state tax withheld

Lump sum: $226,174,545

30-year annuity: $450,523,860

Washington

No state tax

Lump sum: $248,887,045

30-year annuity: $495,661,350

Washington, D.C.

10.75% state tax

Lump sum: $206,424,545

30-year annuity: $411,273,840

West Virginia

6.5% state tax

Lump sum: $223,212,045

30-year annuity: $444,636,360

Wisconsin

7.65% state tax

Lump sum: $218,669,545

30-year annuity: $435,608,850

Wyoming

No state tax

Lump sum: $248,887,045

30-year annuity: $495,661,350

