Match shares surge on report activist investor Elliott takes $1 billion stake

Match Group shares surged 11% in Tuesday morning trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Elliott Management had built a stake in the online-dating conglomerate.

Match owns Tinder and Hinge, among other brands, but has been plagued by leadership turnover and slowing growth.

Elliott has a long history of successful engagement at some of the largest tech companies.

The company also owns the Match.com and a host of other online dating platforms. It has struggled in recent quarters after explosive growth in the earliest days of the pandemic. The company had a market cap of $10 billion at the close Monday, but that pales in comparison to its more than $45 billion market cap in 2021.

Elliott is expected to engage with Match management, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, but it was not clear if that engagement would include nominating its own directors.

Some Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Match. In December, the stock was named a top pick at JPMorgan, which cited a return to double-digit percentage growth in Tinder among other things. But the company reported a continued tumble in so-called Tinder payers in November, when it reported third-quarter earnings. Its fourth quarter revenue outlook also missed expectations.

It has also seen tumult in the corner office. The company has had seven CEOs since 2012. That turnover rate is markedly higher than the average CEO tenure of seven years.

Elliott has had great success in its campaigns. Aside from Salesforce and Pinterest, the investor has or is engaged with Crown Castle, where it successfully pushed out the wireless-infrastructure company's CEO, and at Phillips 66, where it plans to seek two board seats, CNBC previously reported.

Jesse Cohn, the Elliott managing partner who has led many of its recent engagements, has held board seats at Citrix, eBay and Twitter.

Spokespeople for Match and Elliott Management were not immediately available for comment.

