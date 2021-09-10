Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
social media

Match Names Renate Nyborg as Tinder CEO

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Beata Zawrzel | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • Match Group announced Friday that Renate Nyborg is taking over as Tinder's chief executive after Jim Lanzone leaves to serve as Yahoo's CEO.
  • Nyborg, who joined Tinder in 2020 as general manager of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, will be Tinder's first female CEO.
  • Her first day in the new post is Sept. 27.

Match Group announced Friday that Renate Nyborg is taking over as Tinder's chief executive after Jim Lanzone heads to serve as the CEO of Yahoo.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nyborg, who joined Tinder in 2020 as general manager of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, will be Tinder's first female CEO. Her first day in the new post is Sept. 27.

Nyborg met her husband on the dating app and joined Tinder from online meditation app Headspace. She also spent more than four years at Apple where she led the company's App Store subscription business across Europe.

Money Report

personal finance 11 mins ago

Psychologists Say This Exercise Can Help You Reach Retirement and Health Goals Faster: ‘Now Is the Best Time to Do It'

Coronavirus 20 mins ago

CNBC Poll Shows Very Little Will Persuade Unvaccinated Americans to Get Covid Shots

"Running Tinder's European business, she's demonstrated true leadership, and is relentlessly focused on accelerating growth and developing experiences based on what our members -- particularly women -- are looking for," Match CEO Shar Dubey said in a statement.

Nyborg's appointment comes as dating apps are in a period of innovation following the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this summer, Tinder announced a handful of new features, including an explore page and videos in profiles, which is said was indicative of larger moves ahead.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

social mediatechnologyUS: NewsApple Inc.Mobile
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us