Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Marvell plunges 18% as outlook falls short of high expectations

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Matt Murphy, CEO, Marvell Technology
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • Marvell Technology shares plummeted more than 17% after the chipmaker's guidance fell short of some higher buyside estimates.
  • Fiscal fourth-quarter results were roughly inline with expectations.
  • Marvell has has benefited from the artificial intelligence boon that's lifted other chipmakers, but also faces elevated AI-related expectations.

Marvell Technology shares plummeted more than 17% after the chipmaker's guidance fell short of some elevated buyside estimates.

For the first fiscal quarter, the chipmaker said it expects sales of about $1.88 billion. That was just ahead of the $1.87 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG. However, the outlook fell short of some buyside expectations calling for around $2 billion in revenue, disappointing investors after the stock soared 83% in 2024.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The results fueled some concerns about Marvell's partnership with Amazon Web Services on its Trainium AI chip, and the potential lack of upside for Marvell's custom application-specific integrated circuits business.

"Solid numbers missed the high watermark set by the rest of the AMZN supply chain," wrote Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley in a note after the report. "While the company continues to sound good re: the future of their ASIC prospects, the AMZN numbers near term are a bit lower, which is the real sticking point for a market punishing anything not perfect in AI."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Marvell is known for creating customized chips and hardware used in data centers, networking and infrastructure. The company has benefited from the artificial intelligence boon that's lifted the sector, but chipmakers now face elevated expectations for financial performance.

For the fourth quarter, Marvell reported adjusted earnings per share of 60 cents and revenue of $1.82 billion, respectively. That was slightly ahead of the 59-cent per share earnings estimate and $1.80 billion revenue prediction, according to LSEG.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Treasury Secretary Bessent says the American dream is not about ‘access to cheap goods'

news 34 mins ago

U.S. will collapse Iran's economy by shutting down its oil industry, Treasury Secretary says

Data centers revenue came in at $1.37 billion, beating the $1.36 billion average estimate.

Other semiconductor stocks slumped alongside Marvell, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF last down 4%. AI chip leader Nvidia and Broadcom dropped more than 5% each.

— CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos contributed reporting

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us