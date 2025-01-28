Man arrested with Molotov cocktails aimed to kill Treasury secretary at Capitol, police say

A Massachusetts man arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Monday with Molotov cocktails and a knife told police he was there to "kill" Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, court documents say.

A Massachusetts man arrested at the U.S. Capitol with Molotov cocktails and a knife told police he was there to "kill" Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Ryan Michael "Reily" English, who turned himself in to U.S. Capitol Police at 3:12 p.m. ET Monday, said he traveled to Washington, D.C., initially planning to kill Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., a police affidavit revealed.

But English shifted his target to Bessent after stopping at a library in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and reading that the Senate was voting Monday on his nomination as President Donald Trump's Treasury chief, the document said.

English contemplated throwing the Molotov cocktails at Bessent's feet, according to the affidavit, which was filed in Washington, D.C., federal court. And if he were able to get close enough, English said, he would have stabbed Bessent with a knife.

Bessent's nomination was confirmed about three hours after English's arrest.

English has been charged with unlawful receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm, as well as carrying a firearm, explosive or incendiary device on Capitol grounds.

The affidavit said English approached an officer at the south door of the Capitol and said, "I'd like to turn myself in." English told the officer that he was carrying weapons, including two Molotov cocktails.

Two officers detained and searched English, finding two devices constructed of 50-milliliter vodka bottles with gray cloth affixed to their tops. They also found a folding knife and a lighter, according to the court documents.

He said he was at the Capitol to "kill Scott Bessent," the affidavit said.

English told police the bottles contained vodka and that the cloths were soaked in hand sanitizer, and that he had more Molotov cocktails in his car.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found a 750-milliliter bottle of 100-proof vodka and a gray sweatshirt with cloth cut off the sleeves.

Before transporting English into custody, police said they found a receipt in his pocket with a note written on the back of a receipt.

"Judith dear god I am so sorry. You must understand I can feel myself dying slowly b/c of my heart. This is terrible but I cant do nothing while nazis kill my sisters," the note read, according to the affidavit.

"I love you. This is awful. Im so sorry. I love u. Please stay alive and heal. you can. you are strong enough. [F---] them for pushing us so far. you dont deserve this. Im so sorry for lying and plotting and lying. Please survive [7 hearts]," it read.

In addition to his initial intention of killing Hegseth or Johnson, English told police he considered burning down the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

English said he left his phone at home in order to evade surveillance, and that he bought an atlas with cash a month earlier in order to find his way to D.C. He also said he wore clothes that would conceal his appearance when purchasing the atlas, the affidavit said.

English said that he surveilled the Capitol grounds and figured he would have to kill at least three police officers in order to get to Bessent. English "expressed acceptance and content with the possibility of suicide by cop," the affidavit said.