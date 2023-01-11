Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Major Central Bankers Dispute Role in Tackling Climate Change as They Battle Inflation

By Elliot Smith,CNBC

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate.
  • European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needs to become more climate friendly.
  • Fellow ECB policymaker and National Bank of Belgium Governor Pierre Wunsch argued that it was down to governments to combat climate change and that talk of monetary policy financing the green transition was a "misunderstanding of what our role is."

LONDON — Divisions are forming among the world's most influential central banks over their role in tackling climate change, as policymakers focus on reining in inflation.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a conference hosted by Sweden's central bank on Tuesday that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate.

Some Democratic lawmakers had expressed a desire for the Fed to play an active role in shoring up the U.S. financial system to weather climate-related risks.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

By contrast, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needed to adjust its policy approach to become more climate friendly, even as it continues to shrink its balance sheet and hike interest rates, to combat sky-high inflation in the euro zone.

The ECB would need to "move from a flow-based to a stock-based tilting approach for our corporate bond portfolio," Schnabel told the same Sweden event. "This means that, absent any reinvestments, actively reshuffling the portfolio towards greener issuers would need to be considered."

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

JPMorgan Chase Is Set to Report Fourth-Quarter Earnings — Here's What the Street Expects

news 1 hour ago

A Stablecoin Collapse Could Spill Into the U.S. Bond Market and Economy, Professor Warns

The surge in inflation and rising interest rates have derailed the plan to redirect ECB corporate bond holdings towards greener assets in support of the energy transition. The central bank has been forced to stop its bond purchases, as it looks to shrink its balance sheet.

Schnabel's comments were contested by fellow policymaker and National Bank of Belgium Governor Pierre Wunsch.

Wunsch said it was down to governments to combat climate change and that talk of monetary policy financing the green transition was a "misunderstanding of what our role is."

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda echoed this skepticism, telling the conference that any climate-geared policy decisions must remain within the respective mandates of central banks and avoid jeopardizing the market neutrality of policymakers.

In a June 2022 statement, the Bank of England said a key aspect of its mission to ensure U.K. monetary and financial stability was to "manage the financial risks and economic consequences arising from the physical effects of climate change and the transition to net-zero emissions on our policy functions and internal operations."

Yet Governor Andrew Bailey echoed Powell's apparent hawkishness on Tuesday by indicating that the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee would not take interest rate decisions based on their potential impact on climate change.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us