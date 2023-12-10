Macy's shares surge 21% after it receives $5.8 billion buyout offer

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management have offered to buy Macy's Inc. for $5.8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The offer values the retailer at $21 per share, compared to the company's most recent close at just over $17 per share.

Macy's sales have slumped over the past year as the legacy retailer struggles to keep up with online competitors.

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management have offered to buy Macy's for $5.8 billion, people familiar with the matter told CNBC on Sunday.

The offer values the retailer at $21 per share, according to the sources. Macy's closed at just over $17 a share on Friday, down roughly 17% since the start of the year. The company's shares closed nearly 20% higher on Monday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Arkhouse, a firm that primarily targets real estate investment, and Brigade Capital, an asset management firm, would be willing to offer a higher bid based on due diligence, the sources said. The group would already be paying a premium for the department store, which has struggled to keep up with online competitors.

Macy's has made several efforts to draw customers back to its brick-and-mortar chains. In October, it announced 30 new store locations at strip malls as it tried to pivot away from the traditional shopping mall.

Despite the turnaround efforts, Macy's sales have slumped, declining 7% year over year in the third quarter.

Yuki Iwamura | Afp | Getty Images

The retailer expressed optimism after its most recent quarter beat Wall Street's expectations. By the numbers, that performance improvement was driven mostly by sales at brands that Macy's owns, like Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, not the namesake Macy's chain.

Macy's has become an acquisition target as it grapples with sagging sales and competition not just from online upstarts, but also from brands that would rather sell their products directly to consumers than wholesale through a department store. Kohl's faced a similar takeover bid in 2022 when it received multiple acquisition offers that it said undervalued its business.

Retailers across the board have faced headwinds this year as volatile interest rates and high inflation weigh on consumers' wallets. However, consumer spending has proven particularly resilient in the online shopping sector.

Consumer spending was robust online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday but it's still unclear how strong the holiday season will be after numerous retailers issued cautious fourth-quarter outlooks.

Arkhouse, Brigade and Macy's declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the buyout offer.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO: