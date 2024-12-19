Money Report

Luigi Mangione agrees to extradition to New York in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Luigi Nicholas Mangione walks at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania U.S., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. 
Gene J. Puskar | Via Reuters
  • Luigi Mangione waived his right to contest extradition to New York, where he is charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4.
  • Mangione consented to be taken by authorities to New York at a hearing Thursday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom.
  • Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson as the CEO was headed into the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan for an investor day of his company's parent, UnitedHealth Group.

Luigi Mangione has waived his right to contest extradition to New York, where he is charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4.

Mangione consented to be taken by authorities to New York at a hearing Thursday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom.

Afterward, he was taken to a plane in Altoona, which departed for New York.

Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson as the CEO was headed into the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan for an investor day of his company's parent, UnitedHealth Group.

He was arrested five days later in Altoona after someone reported a suspicious person in a McDonald's.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson, is seen in multiple views in the approximately 10-15 minute interim between his two hearings at Blair County Court in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 19, 2024 in a courtroom sketch.
Emily Goff | Reuters
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson, is seen in multiple views in the approximately 10-15 minute interim between his two hearings at Blair County Court in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 19, 2024 in a courtroom sketch.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate was indicted Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court on one count of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism.

He was also charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

