Lowe's Raises Its Earnings Forecast as a Tight Housing Market, Older Homes Fuel Projects

Lowe's sales grew 5% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as Americans bought, fixed and renovated homes in a tight real estate market.

The home improvement retailer raised is forecast for fiscal 2022, saying it now anticipates between $97 billion and $99 billion in sales.

The company said sales among home professionals, a steadier and more lucrative customer, grew 23% in the fourth quarter.

Lowe's said Wednesday that sales grew 5% and its results surpassed Wall Street's estimates in the fiscal fourth quarter, as Americans bought, fixed up and renovated homes in a tight real estate market.

Shares rose about 3% in premarket trading, as the home improvement retailer raised its forecast.

Aging houses, rising real estate values and generational trends are fueling demand for home projects. Americans — including millennials, the country's largest generation — have been buying homes and upgrading to bigger ones during the pandemic. That has depleted the supply of available homes and inspired some to hire contractors to redo a bathroom, replace a roof or take on other similar projects.

Those dynamics have lifted sales for Lowe's and competitor, Home Depot.

Here's what Lowe's reported for the quarter ended Jan. 28 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.78 vs. $1.71 expected

Revenue: $21.34 billion vs. $20.90 billion expected

In the fourth quarter, Lowe's net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.78 per share, from $978 million, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier. The results were above the $1.71 expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Sales climbed to $21.34 billion from $20.31 billion last year and outpaced analysts' expectations of $20.90 billion.

Lowe's same-store sales in the U.S. increased 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The company said sales from home professionals grew 23% in the three-month period, too. The pros tend to be steadier and more lucrative customers.

Lowe's has historically drawn about 20% to 25% of its total sales from pros compared with Home Depot, which gets about half of its sales from them. Lowe's has been chasing pros, however, with a new loyalty program and perks like reserved parking and free air for tires at its stores.

Pro sales are growing for another reason, too. As the omicron variant recedes and schedules get busier again, some people are hiring contractors rather than taking on do-it-yourself projects.

The company said it expects earnings per share to range from $13.10 to $13.60 on revenue of $97 billion to $99 billion to in fiscal 2022. It had previously forecast earnings per share of $12.94 on revenue of $97 billion for the year, which is a week longer than fiscal 2021.

As of Tuesday's close, Lowe's shares are up 27% over the past 12 months. Shares closed Tuesday at $214.59, bringing Lowe's market value to $144.58 billion.

