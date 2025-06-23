Iran says it retaliated against U.S. forces in Iraq and Qatar: Live updates

This is CNBC'S live blog about the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran's armed forces said Monday they carried out missile strikes on U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to the U.S. bombings against key Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

A U.S. official told NBC News that other bases in the Middle East, including in Bahrain and elsewhere, have also received notices of imminent threats from Iran.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Iran's armed forces boasted via state media about the "powerful and destructive missile strike" on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which houses around 10,000 troops.

There were no reports of U.S. casualties, according to Qatar's defense ministry and U.S. defense officials who spoke to NBC.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Iran also launched missiles at a U.S. military base in Iraq, according to an NBC translation of state television. Both attacks were launched as part of the same operation, dubbed, "Basharat al-Fath," which translates to "Glad Tidings of Victory," NBC reported.

The open conflict in the Middle East had already dramatically escalated two days earlier, when the U.S. joined Israel's military campaign to cripple Iran's nuclear programs and hobble its regime.

President Donald Trump was previously scheduled to meet with his national security team in the Oval Office at 1 p.m. ET.

CNBC reporters are covering the conflict on air and online, reporting from Washington, D.C., London, Dubai, San Francisco and Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Saudi Arabia 'affirms its full solidarity with and unwavering support' for Qatar

Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced the attack "in the strongest terms possible," according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The attacks constitute "a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, and an entirely unacceptable act that cannot be justified under any circumstances," per the statement.

"The Kingdom affirms its full solidarity with and unwavering support for the State of Qatar and places all its capabilities at Qatar's disposal in support of any measures it may take," the statement continues.

— Erin Doherty

'It is scary': Qatar witness describes missile attack

Abdullah Almulla, who was in Doha during the attack, described hearing "bangs in the sky," while he was on his way home from work, during an interview on CNBC's 'The Exchange.'

He said that he did not have any indication that any of the strikes impacted any residential or urban areas in Doha.

"It is scary, it's not something I ever heard in my life or ever experienced, so ... it's a bit worrisome, I'm worried for my friends and family and I just want them to be safe," said Almulla, who is from Qatar and works with Qatar News Agency.

He said that his friends and family appear to be safe from the attack.

— Erin Doherty

Iran gave Qatar a heads up, The New York Times reports

Iran gave Qatar advanced notice that it was launching an attack on the U.S. base near Doha, three Iranian officials familiar with the plans told The New York Times.

Iran's retaliatory strike was meant to be symbolic, while leaving an exit ramp open for all sides, the Times reported.

In its statement confirming the attack on the Al Udeid Air Base, Iran's national security council said its action "posed no threat whatsoever to our friendly and brotherly nation, Qatar, or its honorable people."

Qatar has condemned the strike.

— Kevin Breuninger

Trump says U.S. 'totally destroyed' sites in weekend attack

Source: The White House

Amid escalating nuclear tensions between the U.S. and Iran, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social praising the U.S.'s Saturday attacks on nuclear sites in the Middle Eastern country.

"The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it," he wrote.

Trump blamed "the Fake News" for allegedly trying to "demean" the impact of the sites that were hit, calling out "NBC Fake News" by name.

"It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that's why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!" he added.

– Laya Neelakandan

Watch: Iran targeted Al-Udeid base with attack

Iran claims that the number of missiles used in the operation was the same as the number of bombs the United States used in its strike on Iran over the weekend, CNBC's Megan Cassella reports, based on a statement from Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The base was located away from urban infrastructure and residential areas in Qatar, the statement said.

— Megan Cassella

Kuwait, Egypt suspend air travel in Persian Gulf

Source: FlightRadar24

Kuwait Airways is suspending all departing flights from the country due to regional tensions until further notice, the airline posted on X.

The suspension will remain in effect "until further notice."

EgyptAir announced in a social media post that all Egypt flights to and from cities in the Persian Gulf have also been canceled "until the situation stabilizes in the region."

The flight suspensions follow Qatar closing its airspace to commercial flights just before Iran launched missiles attacking the U.S. base in Qatar. Bahrain also temporarily suspended air traffic, according to NBC News.

– Laya Neelakandan

U.S. intel found Iran did not move nuclear material from Fordo before U.S. strike: Sen. Mullin

Iran did not move nuclear material out of its Fordo facility before the U.S. strike on Saturday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday morning, citing U.S. intelligence.

A New York Times report published Sunday cited two unnamed Israeli officials who said Iran appeared to have moved nuclear material and equipment from Fordo before the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

"Our intelligence report says they didn't," the Republican senator said.

"In fact, we actually believe they stored more of it in Fordo because they believe Fordo was impenetrable," Mullin said. "They thought it was a safe place to be."

Read Dan Mangan's full report on Mullins' interview here.

– Josephine Rozzelle

Airlines divert, cancel more Middle East flights as conflict intensifies

Courtesy: Flightradar24

Airlines diverted more flights in the Middle East as Qatar's airspace closed and areas above other Persian Gulf nations were reportedly also off limits after Iran said it attacked a U.S. military base in Qatar.

At least six commercial aircraft turned around near the United Arab Emirates' airspace, according to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, which also reported that the UAE airspace was closed.

Several major international airlines have also scaled back service to major hubs like Doha, Qatar, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, or have offered travelers vouchers to travel at a later date because of the conflict.

Read the full story here.

— Leslie Josephs

Watch: No deaths or injuries reported in missile attack

No deaths or injuries have been reported in the missile attack on Al-Udeid military base, CNBC's Megan Cassella reports, citing a statement from Qatar's ministry of defense.

— Megan Cassella

Qatar 'strongly condemns' attack and says air defenses 'intercepted the Iranian missiles'

Qatar "strongly condemns" the attack at the Al-Udeid air base and considers it "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law and the United Nations Charter," Majed Al Ansari, the official spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on X.

"We reassure that Qatar's air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles," he wrote.

He said that the base had been evacuated prior to the attack, "given the tensions in the region."

"We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted from the attack," he continued.

"We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law," he said.

— Erin Doherty

Stocks are positive as traders view Iran missile attacks as a limited response

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Stock indexes are positive so far this afternoon despite the Iranian attacks on U.S. bases, as investors view the missile fire as a relatively limited response to the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities.

The alternative, and a much more costly scenario for traders, would have been if Iran had targeted oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, for example, or Gulf state oil production sites.

Oil prices also fell this afternoon after briefly jumping, moved lower by the same working assumptions about Iran's retaliation.

— Christina Wilkie

Trump meeting with his national security team in Situation Room

Source: The White House

Trump is meeting with his national security team this afternoon.

A White House official told NBC News the national security team was already meeting in the Situation Room when Iranian missiles were fired at U.S. military bases in Iraq and Qatar.

Trump is joined by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other top officials.

— Christina Wilkie

Qatar says it intercepted Iranian missiles targeting U.S. military base

— Christina Wilkie