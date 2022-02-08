‘Power of the Dog,' ‘Dune' Lead 2022 Oscar Nominations. Here's the Full List

Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" dominated the Academy Award nominations Tuesday, garnering 12 nods.

Warner Bros.' "Dune" secured 10, and "West Side Story" and "Belfast" each scored seven.

The 94th Oscars ceremony will be held March 27 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC.

All four films were nominated for best picture, a category that has 10 nominees this year, as part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' equity and inclusion initiative. "Don't Look Up," "Licorice Pizza," "CODA," "King Richard," "Nightmare Alley" and the Japanese film "Drive My Car" round out the rest of the best picture nominees.

While Lady Gaga seemed to be a shoo-in for a best actress nomination for her role in "House of Gucci," she was ultimately shut out, with Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Kristen Stewart ("Spencer"), Penelope Cruz ("Parallel Mothers") and Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye") earning the five nominations.

The best actor category played out as expected with Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog"), Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!"), Will Smith ("King Richard"), Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth") and Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos") each picking up a nomination.

The 2022 Oscar nominations included several firsts. In the best supporting actor category Troy Kotsur ("CODA") has become the first deaf man and the second deaf actor nominated for an Academy Award. His co-star Marlee Matlin was the first deaf nominee and winner, in 1986 for "Children of a Lesser God."

"CODA" also marks Apple's first-ever best picture nomination.

"Flee," a Danish animated documentary, earned nods for best international picture, best animated feature and best feature documentary. It is the first feature to ever be nominated in all three of those categories.

Kenneth Branagh also made history on Tuesday, having garnered seven nominations in seven different categories throughout his career. His film "Belfast" earned him a best director nomination as well as one for best original screenplay and best picture.

Previously, Branagh was nominated for best actor, best live action short film, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor.

Steven Spielberg is back on the nominee card in 2022 for his work on 20th Century Studio's "West Side Story." It is his first directing nomination since 2012's "Lincoln." He is the first person to receive best director nominations across six different decades.

However, most believe that Jane Campion will become the third woman to win the category for her film "The Power of the Dog."

And the nominees are:

Best Picture

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"



Best Director

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Best International Feature

"Drive My Car"

"Flee"

"The Worst Person in the World"

"The Hand of God"

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

Best Production Design

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Best Cinematography

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Best Visual Effects

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"No Time to Die"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

"Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Best Documentary Feature

"Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

"Flee"

"Attica"

"Writing With Fire"

"Ascension"



Best Documentary Short Subject

"Audible"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Lead Me Home"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Best Original Song

"No Time to Die," "No Time to Die"

"Dos Oruguitas," "Encanto"

"Just Look Up," "Don't Look Up"

"Down to Joy," "Belfast"

"Somehow You Do," "Four Good Days"

Best Animated Feature

"Encanto"

"The Mitchells vs The Machines"

"Flee"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

"Luca"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"House of Gucci"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Best Film Editing

"King Richard"

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"



Best Live Action Short Film

"The Long Goodbye"

"The Dress"

"Ala Kachuu – Take and Run"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"



Best Animated Short Film

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

"The Windshield Wiper"

Best Original Screenplay

"Licorice Pizza"

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Lost Daughter"

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

Best Original Score

"Dune"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Encanto"

"Don't Look Up"

"Parallel Mothers"

Best Sound

"Dune"

"West Side Story"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Belfast"

Best Costume Design

"Dune"

"Cruella"

"Nightmare Alley"

"West Side Story"

"Cyrano"



Actress in a Supporting Role:

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.