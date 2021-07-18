Money Report

Kamala Harris Heads to Walter Reed for Routine Checkup, White House Says

By Emma Newburger, CNBC

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday for a routine doctor's appointment, a White House official told NBC News.
  • The appointment is unrelated to the vice president's meeting last week with Texas Democratic lawmakers who have since tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Harris, said Saturday that the vice president and her staff at the meeting were not at risk of exposure to the virus.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday for a routine doctor's appointment, a White House official told NBC News.

There isn't any indication at this time that the appointment is related to the vice president's meeting last week with Texas Democratic lawmakers, a few of whom have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Harris, said Saturday that the vice president and her staff at the meeting were not at risk of exposure to the virus.

Based on the timeline of the positive Covid-19 tests, it was determined that Harris and her staff "were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined," Sanders said. "The Vice President and her staff are fully vaccinated."

