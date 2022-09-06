Justin Bieber Postpones ‘Justice' World Tour, Citing Exhaustion: ‘I Need to Make My Health the Priority Right Now'

Justin Bieber has been forced to suspend the rest of his world tour after suffering a health setback.

The 28-year-old pop star announced in a Tuesday post on his Instagram story that he has dealt with exhaustion while trying to get back on tour, and that the effort "took a real toll on me."

"I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now," he wrote. "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being."

Earlier in the summer, Bieber postponed a series of concerts in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Toronto and revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition. The singer shared a video showing how the virus had paralyzed half of his face.

"It's from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said at the time. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

After a few weeks of rest, Bieber attempted to get back on tour in Europe, but said his body couldn't keep up with the physical demands of performing.

"I'm going to be okay," he adds, "but I need time to rest and get better."

In total, 70 dates of the Justice World Tour have been canceled through March of next year. Bieber was set to tour in Europe and Asia, as well as through South America and Australia.

