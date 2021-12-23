Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Jurors in Holmes Trial Exited Courthouse on Thursday With No Verdict, Will Return Monday Morning

By Yasmin Khorram, CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The 12 jurors who will determine the fate of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes left the courthouse earlier than expected on Thursday afternoon.
  • They'll return Monday morning for a fourth day of deliberations.
  • Jurors have been deliberating for about 22 hours.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The 12 jurors presiding over Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial left the San Jose courthouse early on Thursday afternoon, and won't return until Monday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The jury has now been deliberating for about 22 hours over the course of three full days, but has yet to come to an agreement on a verdict. They snuck out a back entrance without explanation on Thursday, rather than taking the elevators, which are visible to reporters and others in the courtroom.

Judge Edward Davila handed the jury the case last Friday afternoon, following a three-month trial that featured 32 witnesses, mostly called by the prosecution. Jurors asked Davila on Tuesday if they could take instructions home with them, but he denied their request, telling the courtroom that "all deliberations must take place only in the jury deliberation room."

Money Report

transportation 2 hours ago

Global Air Travel Recovery Will Remain Weak in Near Term Due to Omicron Uncertainties, Aviation Analyst Says

Business 2 hours ago

Tesla Locks Access to Video Games in Main Display While Car Is in Motion

Earlier on Thursday, the jury asked to listen to audio that they'd previously heard during the trial of Holmes and her conversations with some investors. Holmes arrived at the courthouse for the jury question, and was joined by her mom and her partner, Billy Evans.

Holmes, 37, is charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was the primary witness in her defense. Holmes, who pleaded not guilty, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The jury is off for the Christmas holiday weekend and will return at 8:30 a.m. PT on Monday.

WATCH: Jury to get case in Elizabeth Holmes trial

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessUS: Newstechnologysocial mediaBreaking News: Technology
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us