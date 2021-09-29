Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father From Her Conservatorship

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

Lester Cohen | BBMA2016 | Getty Images
  • James Spears has been suspended as pop star Britney Spears' conservator, a judge ruled Wednesday.
  • The court named California accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of Spears' finances.

James Spears has been suspended as pop star Britney Spears' conservator, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The current situation is not tenable," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said after hearing arguments from both sides. "The situation is toxic. I believe suspension is in the best interest of the conservator."

The court named California accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of Spears' finances.

Money Report

Donald Trump 43 mins ago

House Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Subpoenas 11 Individuals, Including Mick Mulvaney's Niece

United States 1 hour ago

Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher After Rising Rates Hit Tech Stocks

As part of the ruling, James Spears must hand over all records to Zabel, who has worked with major studios and is CEO of Media Finance Structures, a firm that specializes in financial and operational management of entertainment projects

Vivian Thoreen, the attorney for Spears' father, called Zabel a "stranger" on the case and strongly objected to the suspension. Penny did not reconsider her ruling on the matter.

Going forward, Zabel will control all of Spears' financial decisions while Jodi Montgomery will continue to manage the pop star's day-to-day wellbeing and medical care.

Montgomery, a licensed private fiduciary, was appointed in a temporary role within the conservatorship when James Spears encountered health issues in 2019. Montgomery is reportedly on board with Britney Spears' desire to remove the guardianship.

A tentative termination hearing is set for Dec. 31. However, that date could be moved as Spears' attorney,Mathew Rosengart, asked for a court date within 30 to 45 days.

Rosengart, a Hollywood lawyer and former federal prosecutor, was appointed by Spears in July and worked to petition for an end to her 13-year guardianship.

The singer's assets are valued at more than $50 million. She has made several claims of abuse against her father, alleging he has used the arrangement for personal gain. James Spears has publicly denied these accusations.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewsBreaking News: Businessentertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us