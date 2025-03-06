Judge reinstates NLRB member Trump fired: ‘A president is not a king'

A federal judge reversed the firing of a National Labor Relations Board member by President Donald Trump, with a scathing ruling that said "an American president is not a king."

A federal judge on Thursday reversed the firing of a National Labor Relations Board member by President Donald Trump, with a scathing ruling that said "an American president is not a king."

The ordered reinstating former NLRB chair Gwynne Wilcox came a month after she sued to be returned to the board.

"The President does not have the authority to terminate members of the National Labor Relations Board at will, and his attempt to fire plaintiff from her position on the Board was a blatant violation of the law," Judge Beryl Howell wrote in the order Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The NLRB, which was created by Congress, is responsible for enforcing U.S. labor laws.

Wilcox was the first NLRB member ever to be fired by a president.

Trump replaced her as chair with another board member on his first day back in the White House, and a week later fired her and the NLRB's top lawyer, Jennifer Abruzzo, in a late-night email.

That email said that Wilcox — who was an appointee of former President Joe Biden — was being terminated because "heads of agencies within the Executive Branch must share the objectives of [Trump's] administration."

But Howell in her ruling Thursday said Trump's "interpretation of the scope of his constitutional power — or, more aptly, his aspiration — is flat wrong."

"An American President is not a king — not even an 'elected' one — and his power to remove federal officers and honest civil servants like plaintiff is not absolute, but may be constrained in appropriate circumstances, as are present here," Howell wrote.

"A President who touts an image of himself as a 'king' or a 'dictator,' perhaps as his vision of effective leadership, fundamentally misapprehends the role under Article II of the U.S. Constitution." Article II is the section of the Constitution detailing the executive power of the presidency.

The ruling came hours after a top federal ethics watchdog, Office of Special Counsel chief Hampton Dellinger, said that he was dropping a legal battle to reverse his own firing by Trump.