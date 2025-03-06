Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Judge reinstates NLRB member Trump fired: ‘A president is not a king'

By Dan Mangan, CNBC and Gary Grumbach, CNBC

Gwynne Wilcox, attorney who was a member and chairman of the National Labor Relations Board.
Courtesy: National Labor Relations Board
  • A federal judge reversed the firing of a National Labor Relations Board member by President Donald Trump, with a scathing ruling that said "an American president is not a king."
  • The ordered reinstatement of former NLRB chair Gwynne Wilcox came a month after she sued to be returned to the board.
  • "The President does not have the authority to terminate members of the National Labor Relations Board at will, and his attempt to fire plaintiff from her position on the Board was a blatant violation of the law," Judge Beryl Howell wrote.

A federal judge on Thursday reversed the firing of a National Labor Relations Board member by President Donald Trump, with a scathing ruling that said "an American president is not a king."

The ordered reinstating former NLRB chair Gwynne Wilcox came a month after she sued to be returned to the board.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The President does not have the authority to terminate members of the National Labor Relations Board at will, and his attempt to fire plaintiff from her position on the Board was a blatant violation of the law," Judge Beryl Howell wrote in the order Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The NLRB, which was created by Congress, is responsible for enforcing U.S. labor laws.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Wilcox was the first NLRB member ever to be fired by a president.

Trump replaced her as chair with another board member on his first day back in the White House, and a week later fired her and the NLRB's top lawyer, Jennifer Abruzzo, in a late-night email.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Broadcom shares soar 9% as earnings top estimates on demand for custom AI chips

news 42 mins ago

Costco reports mixed second-quarter earnings

That email said that Wilcox — who was an appointee of former President Joe Biden — was being terminated because "heads of agencies within the Executive Branch must share the objectives of [Trump's] administration."

But Howell in her ruling Thursday said Trump's "interpretation of the scope of his constitutional power — or, more aptly, his aspiration — is flat wrong."

"An American President is not a king — not even an 'elected' one — and his power to remove federal officers and honest civil servants like plaintiff is not absolute, but may be constrained in appropriate circumstances, as are present here," Howell wrote.

"A President who touts an image of himself as a 'king' or a 'dictator,' perhaps as his vision of effective leadership, fundamentally misapprehends the role under Article II of the U.S. Constitution." Article II is the section of the Constitution detailing the executive power of the presidency.

The ruling came hours after a top federal ethics watchdog, Office of Special Counsel chief Hampton Dellinger, said that he was dropping a legal battle to reverse his own firing by Trump.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us