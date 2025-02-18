Judge orders Mayor Eric Adams, DOJ lawyers to appear in court to explain case dismissal request

A judge ordered New York Mayor Eric Adams, his attorneys, and Department of Justice prosecutors to appear in court Wednesday to explain the DOJ's bid to dismiss criminal charges against Adams.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams, his attorneys, and Department of Justice prosecutors to appear in court Wednesday to explain the DOJ's controversial request to dismiss criminal corruption charges against Adams.

Manhattan U.S. District Judge Dale Ho's order suggests he will not rubber stamp the highly unusual dismissal request, which has sparked concerns that the DOJ struck a deal with Adams to toss the case in exchange for his cooperation with President Donald Trump's immigration orders.

Top DOJ lawyers on Friday asked Ho to toss the case after seven prosecutors — including the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney — resigned rather than comply with an order to file that request.

Danielle Sassoon, the former acting U.S. Attorney, has said that the DOJ's dismissal bid creates "obvious ethical problems" by implicitly threatening future prosecution of Adams if he does not comply with Trump's demand that he and other local officials cooperate with federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws.

The DOJ filed the dismissal motion a day after White House border czar Tom Homan met with Adams, who agreed to give federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents access to the city's massive jail complex on Rikers Island.

Ho set a hearing for 2 p.m. Wednesday on the dismissal bid.

"The parties shall be prepared to address, inter alia, the reasons for the Government's motion, the scope and effect of Mayor Adams's "consent[] in writing," Ho wrote in his order Tuesday.

Four of Adams' deputy mayors resigned over the weekend.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to meet Tuesday with what she has called "key leaders" to discuss "a path forward" for New York City.

Hochul's announcement of that meeting, which reportedly will not include Adams, suggested that she is strongly considering exercising her authority to remove the mayor from office.

"In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never

been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly," the governor said in the statement.

"That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored."

