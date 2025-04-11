Money Report

JPMorgan Chase is set to report first-quarter earnings – here's what the Street expects

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks during the 2025 National Retirement Summit in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • JPMorgan Chase reports first-quarter earnings before the bell Friday.
  • Wall Street expects earnings per share of $4.61 and revenue of $44.11 billion, according to LSEG.
  • JPM executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Friday.

Here's what Wall Street expects, according to LSEG:

  • Earnings: $4.61 a share
  • Revenue: $44.11 billion

JPMorgan Chase will be the first major U.S. bank to report earnings for the most recent quarter in a time of rising economic uncertainty.

Investors will want to know how consumers, businesses and corporations are faring after President Donald Trump escalated global trade tensions starting April 2.

Jamie Dimon, the longtime JPMorgan leader, said Wednesday that he thought aggressive tariff policies would likely trigger a recession. Trump on Wednesday lowered his proposed tariff rates on most countries, except China, for an initial period of 90 days.

While bank executives are sure to focus on the quarter, which ended before Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" announcement last week, bank stocks have swung wildly on recession fears, making backward-looking discussions less relevant.

The lack of certainty in the business environment for many companies was expected to cast a pall over some investment banking activities, including IPO listings and merger advice.

But it was also expected to provide a good environment for Wall Street trading desks to print money.

Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley are also expected to report Friday, with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup coming next week.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

