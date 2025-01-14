Money Report

JPMorgan Chase exec Daniel Pinto, longtime No. 2 to Jamie Dimon, will step down in June

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan Chase, speaks during the Semafor 2024 World Economy Summit in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2024.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer and President Daniel Pinto will step down from those roles in the coming months, setting off an executive shuffle with implications for succession planning for CEO Jamie Dimon.

Pinto, who has worked at JPMorgan and predecessor firms for more than four decades, will cease being COO and president in June and retire at the end of 2026, the bank said.

The company's new COO is Jennifer Piepszak, the co-head of the commercial and investment bank who along with consumer banking chief Marianne Lake was widely seen as a top contender to succeed Dimon.

In her new role, Piepszak will oversee the sprawling financial giant's technology, operations, data and analytics operations, as well as its overseas business.

But as part of the announcement, the company took the unusual step of stating that Piepszak's intention was to remain in a support role to the CEO, rather than vying for the top role.

"Jenn has made clear her preference for a senior operating role working close with Jamie and in support of the top leadership team , and does not want to be considered for the CEO position at this time," a company spokesman said. "She is deeply committed to the future of the company and wants to help in any way she can."

Last year, Dimon, 68, hinted that his CEO tenure could end within five years. That ignited speculation about who could take over for the largest and most profitable U.S. bank by assets.

With Piepszak apparently taking herself out of contention, that leaves Lake, as well as Troy Rohrbaugh, who is co-head of the Commercial & Investment Bank along with Doug Petno, as the likely top contenders for next JPMorgan CEO. They lead the firm's biggest businesses across Main Street and Wall Street finance.

Lake, Pinto, Piepszak, Petno, and Rohrbaugh, as well as Mary Erdoes, head of the bank's asset and wealth management division, report directly to Dimon.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

