J&J Covid Vaccine Recipients Are Better Off Getting Pfizer Or Moderna Booster, NIH Study Suggests

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine recipients are better off getting a booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna, a highly anticipated U.S. study suggested Wednesday.

The study on "mixing and matching" Covid vaccines included more than 450 adults who have received one of the three regimens currently available in the United States: J&J's, Moderna's or Pfizer's. The study hasn't yet been peer-reviewed.

Volunteers were divided into groups and received an extra shot of their original vaccine or a booster from a different company.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.