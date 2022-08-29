Jim Cramer Says Powell ‘Means Business' on Inflation, So Avoid Money-Losing Companies

Shareholders of money-losing companies should steel themselves for more downside, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave that notice in his Jackson Hole speech, showing investors that he "means business" in the fight against inflation, the "Mad Money" host said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that investors whose portfolios include money-losing companies should steel themselves for more downside in light of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole last week.

"Until Friday, I wasn't sure if Powell had the guts to pressure the economy with relentless rate hikes. But simply by signaling that he won't stop, as he did Friday, Powell may have a chilling effect on every bank that fears making bad loans, especially to businesses that can't tap the public markets — meaning pretty much all financial institutions worried about all loans," the "Mad Money" host said.

In a closely anticipated address Friday, the top U.S. central banker warned the American economy could encounter "some pain" as the Fed remains committed to stamping out the hottest inflation in four decades. Stocks plunged Friday as investors digested Powell's brief but hawkish speech, and the sell-off continued Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While some on Wall Street had hopes the Fed could afford to take a less aggressive posture in the coming months, Cramer said investors now know that "Powell means business." Ultimately, Cramer said he thinks investors want inflation to subside, adding that certain pockets of the market will feel the Fed's action more directly.

"If you have stocks of companies that have great balance sheets and plenty of cash ... you'll do just fine," Cramer said, noting that investors in dividend-paying equities should do well, too. "But if you own the stocks of companies that are losing money? Powell's message to you is to start selling now before he closes the door on their funding entirely."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com