Jim Cramer says politicians should not forget ‘shareholders are a constituency'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that politicians should take investors' interests into consideration.

He also pushed back against the idea that only wealthy people are shareholders who stand to benefit from market gains.

"Shareholders are a constituency," he said. "We should be considered. It's not just arrogant rich people who own stocks. In fact, the mega-rich love to come on the air and tell you the stock market is too dangerous."

According to Cramer, the U.S. is home to many companies that do meaningful business and could make investors a lot of money, "yet neither political party wants to take credit for them" and "neither party wants to stand up for you, the investor." Cramer noted that President Donald Trump may have invited CEOs to the White House, but he also issued major tariffs on their goods. Cramer suggested that former President Joe Biden was more overtly unwelcoming to big business during his term.

It is difficult for companies to operate in the best interests of their shareholders when action from the government is unpredictable, Cramer surmised. He indicated that companies have faced whiplash, moving manufacturing to countries like Mexico or China only to face a drastic trade policy change a few years later.

Cramer also emphasized that a large portion of Americans have exposure to the stock market, whether directly or indirectly through 401k or IRA accounts.

As 'Mad Money' celebrates 20 years on air, he opined on the mission of the show — to help people understand and navigate the stock market in order to make money. He mentioned advantages individual investors can garner from investing rather than just putting funds in a savings account. For example, stocks are "ridiculously tax advantaged," and "more than just rich people want that," he said.

"We do our best to help you, to entertain you, to teach you, and, yes, to stick up for you in a country where our leaders and many of our people deny that you even exist," Cramer said.

