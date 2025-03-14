Jim Cramer names IPOs to buy on weakness: Cava, Reddit and Viking

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors how to make the most of a tough spell of market losses, advising them to find bargains in the IPO sector, including Cava, Reddit and Viking Holdings.

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors how to make the most of a tough spell of market losses, advising them to find bargains in a number of sectors, including recent initial public offerings like Cava, Reddit and Viking Holdings.

"Even after today's rebound, tons of stocks are still so far down from their highs," he said. "And I think we've reached a point where you can hunt for opportunities in the hardest hit names, assuming you stick with the best operators."

When Wall Street starts to panic, fairly new IPOs are considered riskier and are usually on the chopping block, Cramer said. But this pullback has created an opportunity to buy the best of the crop, he continued. He said he understands why Cava has taken a significant blow — the Mediterranean restaurant chain could see its business hurt if consumer confidence nosedives. But Cramer explained that he likes the stock for the long term, and he doesn't see its "concept losing momentum" as the fast casual dining outfit continues to post strong earnings results and plans to expand across the country.

Similar to Cava, Reddit's business seems to be going well even though its stock price has taken a hit, he said. Cramer conceded that if the economy enters a full-on recession, the company's business might start to suffer because it relies on advertising. But he said he doesn't see a recession on the horizon, so the stock is "enticing."

Cramer said it feels like "smooth sailing" for upscale cruise line Viking, as it just reported a solid quarter and a positive full-year forecast, even amid concerns about the broad impact of tariff hikes. He was impressed that the company reported it was already 88% booked for 2025 as of February, and noted that it's a dominant player in the river cruise market. Cramer added that cruises tend to offer value vacations, even luxury outfits like Viking.

"They came down the hardest and, assuming we get through this, they're likely to bounce back hardest, too," Cramer said.

Cava, Reddit and Viking did not immediately respond to request for comment.

