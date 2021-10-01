Jim Cramer Launches the CNBC Investing Club With a Focus on Building Long-Term Wealth

The CNBC Investing Club will tell participants what Jim Cramer is seeing in the market.

The club will give insight into Cramer's active fund, his charitable trust portfolio, which currently includes 34 stocks.

I am excited to announce the CNBC Investing Club with me, Jim Cramer!

We created the investing club to help all investors build long-term wealth in the market. In the coming weeks, we will start sending regular emails letting you know what I am seeing in the market, so you can make smart decisions with your portfolio. Sign up here to join the CNBC Investing Club.

Through the investing club, you will also have a view into the active fund I run, my charitable trust portfolio, which currently has 34 stocks in it. I will tell you when I am buying, when I am selling before I do it so you have time to act before I do.

My goal is to help educate investors and I treat every investment decision as a learning experience. The trust is a list of recommended stocks, and my promise is to be totally open, totally transparent about every move I make. I don't just cherry pick my wins. When an investment doesn't work, you will know about it.

In the next year, we plan to build one of the top investing tools and I'm thrilled you will be a part of that. Please email us at cnbcinvestingclub@cnbc.com with any ideas you have about how we can build a great service for you.

Thank you for signing up as a club member and I look forward to helping you invest smarter and get rich carefully.