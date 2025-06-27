Jim Cramer is not giving up on Apple. Here's why

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors why he's still pulling for Apple, even as its stock lags behind the averages.

"If Apple can shake off its current shroud of negativity — maybe they make nice with President Trump somehow — I could justify paying 35 times earnings for the stock," he said. "Which is why I'm simply not ready to give up on this one."

Cramer said he understands the current lack of enthusiasm for the iPhone maker. President Donald Trump is slapping steep tariffs on China, where Apple does the majority of its manufacturing. Trump has also said the company would have to pay a tariff of 25% or more if it were to make smartphones anywhere outside the U.S. — thwarting Apple's plans to dodge the new regulations by moving manufacturing to India. Some analysts have said domestic manufacturing would raise the cost of an iPhone by at least 25%, with one estimating a U.S. iPhone could sell at $3,500.

Apple's recent Worldwide Developers Conference didn't "yield anything groundbreaking," Cramer continued, especially related to artificial intelligence. The tech titan also gave "tepid" guidance when it reported earnings last month, he added, and some on Wall Street are concerned as litigation regarding the App Store continues.

However, Cramer said he's willing to stick with the company despite this uncertainty. He said he has faith in CEO Tim Cook, adding that tough times for Apple in the past have always proven to be great buying opportunities in hindsight. He reviewed the stock's performance over the past several years, noting that it has rallied hard after hitting bottoms.

Cramer also said it's important to avoid looking at Apple's price-to-earnings multiple in a vacuum, saying investors should factor in its earnings growth rate. Money managers will pay up for growth, he continued, and he said Apple is expected to put up 14% earnings growth in the current calendar year. Meanwhile, he added, the S&P 500 as a whole is set to grow at a 9.4% clip.

"There's clearly a point where Apple's stock becomes too cheap to ignore, and recent history says that's around 25 times earnings…that means down about 20 points from here," Cramer said. "I certainly don't want to see it revisit that level….but if for some reason the stock gets clobbered, you know what, let's back up the truck at $180."

