Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter.

"Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter.

"Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said.

Here are the winners:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Winners

Walmart Apple Home Depot Disney Chevron

Stocks have declined dramatically this year due to persistent inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns. The market has remained volatile as Wall Street worries about a potential recession.

As for the losers, Cramer noted that many of them have high dividends.

"In a Fed-mandated bear market like this one … dividends, well, they offer you no protection whatsoever," he said, adding that high-yielding stocks can be even more dangerous than lower yielders, because a high yield is a sign the company might need to cut the payout.

Here are the losers:

Losers

Intel Verizon Nike Walgreens IBM

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple and Disney.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com