Jim Cramer describes Trump's unique sway over the market: ‘I've never, ever seen the market bend so readily to the wishes of one man'

CNBC's Jim Cramer explained how President Donald Trump's actions rule the tides on Wall Street, saying he has power over market action that is rare for a single person to wield.

"We can only presume that the president can turn the grizzlies on Wall Street into teddy bears with the stroke of a pen or even just a post on the social media platform he owns," he said. "I've never, ever seen the market bend so readily to the wishes of one man."

Stocks rallied on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.07%, the S&P 500 added 1.67% and the Nasdaq Composite popped 2.50%. Investors were encouraged because Trump indicated he wouldn't try to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from his job — an action he'd hinted at several days earlier. Trump's blatant derision for the central bank leader had previously sent the averages down. Wall Street was also heartened when the White House suggested the U.S.'s trade war with China might de-escalate. Trump's harsh tariff policies towards a slew of countries has kept the averages into turmoil for weeks, but the prospect of enormous tariffs on China — a key supplier for major U.S. companies — particularly weighed on investors.

Cramer was struck at how it seems simple for Trump to "tame a bear, even if it's a bear that he released on us in the first place." The president is especially powerful when he's trying to ease economic issues he has created, Cramer continued.

Cramer laid out how Trump could usher in the bulls if he were to use his power in a more "constructive" manner. For example, he continued, the president could make more trade deals instead of disparaging prominent figures online. Cramer added that the market would roar if Trump indicated a return to governing as he had during his first term.

But it's difficult to predict the president's next move — and which government or corporate leader he'll target next — Cramer warned, so there could be more market volatility ahead.

"Right now, Trump owns Wall Street, and only he can decide if that's going to be a good thing or a bad thing," he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

