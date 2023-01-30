Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career

By Stephanie Landsman,CNBC

Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market.

"I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday.

His latest warning comes in the midst of earnings season, two days before the Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and four days before the key January employment report. According to Chanos, the market will not be able to overcome rising rates and falling corporate profitability.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Things are not cheap," said Chanos, who acknowledges stocks are still cheaper than 18 months ago. "But people are pricing in a pretty nice Goldilocks scenario."

So far this year, the S&P 500 is up almost 5%, with media, technology and airlines leading the gains. On Tuesday, the index fell 1.3% to close at 4,017.77.

Money Report

news 2 mins ago

To Get Your Tax Refund as Quickly as Possible, Follow This Rule of Thumb, Says CPA

news 21 mins ago

Adani's Battle With Hindenburg Leaves Investors Sizing Up Exposure to the Global Banking Sector

Chanos notes the market is anticipating corporate profits rising 12% this year, 2% inflation and a Fed rate cut within the next six to seven months.

"That's pretty much nirvana if you're a bull," he said.

Chanos, who said he doesn't try to time the market, doubts the bullish scenario will unfold.

"If you think earnings are peaking now at $200, that's a long way down," Chanos said. "That's 1,800 to 2,800 [on the S&P 500]. We are not anywhere near that."

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us