Jeff Bezos Names First Recipients of His $10 Billion Earth Fund for Combating Climate Change

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos on Monday announced the first 16 recipients of the Earth Fund, which is designed to invest in scientists, activists and other organizations combating the effects of climate change.

Bezos said in an Instagram post that the $791 million grants is "just the beginning" of the $10 billion Earth Fund.

The Earth Fund, launched in February, is designed to combat the effects of climate change by issuing grants to scientists, activists and other organizations in their efforts to "preserve and protect the natural world."

Bezos announced 16 initial recipients of the Earth Fund who will receive $791 million in donations. The top donations include The Nature Conservancy, Natural Resources Defense Council, Environmental Defense Fund, World Resources Institute and the World Wildlife Fund, which will each receive $100 million.

Bezos said in an Instagram post that he spent the past several months learning about the grantees' work in depth, adding that they're "working on innovative, ambitious and needle-moving solutions" to climate change. The $791 million worth of grants issued Monday is "just the beginning" of the Earth Fund's $10 billion commitment, Bezos said.

Many of the grantees are receiving funds for specific projects, while other recipients will re-grant the funds and donate to other nonprofits, a spokesperson for the Earth Fund said.

For example, the World Wildlife Fund said it will use the $100 million award to protect and restore mangroves from "climate-accelerated weather events," and to develop new markets for seaweed as an alternative to fossil fuel-based products.

Bezos, who previously referred to climate change as "the biggest threat to our planet," has recently made climate-oriented initiatives a key focus at Amazon. The company has faced pressure from employees and others to address concerns that its e-commerce and logistics business contributes to global carbon emissions.

In September, Amazon announced the first recipients of its $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund, which is designed to invest in "sustainable and decarbonizing technologies."

Amazon also launched the "Climate Pledge" last September, which encompasses a number of ambitious goals, including a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2040. It has also purchased electric delivery vans and invested $10 million to help conserve or restore forests in the U.S. Northeast.

Here's the full list of Earth Fund recipients and the donations they'll receive: