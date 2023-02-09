Jeep Reveals Its Most Expensive Wrangler SUV Ever, Topping $115,000

The limited-edition vehicle is the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary with heavy-duty off-road parts customization from American Expedition Vehicles.

CHICAGO – Jeep on Thursday revealed its most expensive Wrangler SUV ever, topping more than $115,000.

The limited-edition vehicle is the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary with heavy-duty off-road parts customization from upfitter American Expedition Vehicles.

Only 150 of the AEV SUVs will be produced as part of a broader 20th Anniversary collection of Wrangler's popular Rubicon model. Automakers such as Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, have of late been testing their pricing power on high-end and special-edition models.

"We're testing a different level for sure but the aftermarket is doing that now," Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, told CNBC during an interview at the Chicago Auto Show. "Capability is the king for Wrangler, and we're seeing it happening a lot more and we're happy to be a part of it."

Jeep owners more than any others in the automotive industry are well-known for adding massive amounts of accessories and aftermarket parts to their SUVs.

The new vehicle is powered by a V8 engine with 470 horsepower and 470 pounds-feet of torque that can accelerate 0-60 mph in about 4.5 seconds, according to the company.

Off-road parts include 37-inch tires and special AEV lights, bumpers, skip plates, shocks and other equipment for scaling rocks and other rough terrain.

The record-breaking $115,668 price tag is for the Jeep-AEV vehicle. The 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary vehicle, without the extra off-roading capability, starts at $94,485. A plug-in hybrid electric version of the 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon SUV starts at $71,380. All pricing includes mandatory logistics and destination fees.

All of the vehicles feature special-edition styling and badging for the 20th Anniversary of the Rubicon models, which are named after a renowned trail in California. They also include a new seven-slot grille, beadlock-capable wheels, 83-piece tool kit and other features.

Ordering for the vehicles will begin later this month, according to Jeep. They are expected to arrive in Jeep dealerships during the second quarter.