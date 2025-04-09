Money Report

Japan stocks jump over 7% as Asia markets track Wall Street gains after Trump pauses tariffs

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

The view of Nanjing Road East Pedestrian Mall the main shopping street in Shanghai.
Bruce Yuanyue Bi | The Image Bank | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday, following Wall Street's biggest burst of buying since 2008 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on higher tariffs on all nations bar China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 7.38%, while the broader Topix index advanced 7.12%.

South Korea's Kospi index surged 5%, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 4.61%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 began the day 6% higher.

Investors will be keeping a close watch on Chinese stocks, as the U.S. raised duties on imports from the Mainland to 125% after Beijing announced plans to retaliate with an 84% levy on American goods.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,180 pointing to a slightly weaker open compared to the HSI's Wednesday close of 20,264.49.

U.S. futures rose after Trump's pledge to pause tariffs on some trading partners for 90 days spurred a massive surge on Wall Street.

Overnight stateside, the broad-based S&P 500 skyrocketed 9.52% to settle at 5,456.90 for its biggest one-day gain since 2008. This also marks its third-biggest gain in post-WWII history.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2,962.86 points, or 7.87%, to close at 40,608.45 for its biggest percentage advance since March 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 12.16% to end at 17,124.97, notching its largest one-day jump since January 2001 and second-best day ever.

— CNBC's John Melloy and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Stock market's historic rally by the numbers

Wednesday's stunning stock market rally is going into the history books.

The S&P 500's 9.52% one-day gain ranks as the third-biggest since World War II for the main stock market benchmark, according to FactSet.

For the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average, it surged nearly 3,000 points, or 7.87%, scoring its biggest advance since March 2020. The 12.16% surge for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second-best day ever. 

— Yun Li

