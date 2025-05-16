Japan's economy contracts by a more than expected 0.2% from prior three months

The GDP figure was a larger drop than the 0.1% contraction expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Japan's GDP data comes at a time when the country is locked in trade negotiations with the U.S., with initial talks between both sides so far not yielding a conclusive deal.

Japan's economy contracted 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, marking its first quarterly contraction in a year, preliminary government data showed Friday.



The GDP figure was a larger drop than the 0.1% contraction expected by economists polled by Reuters.

On an annualized basis, Japan's GDP contracted 0.7% in the first quarter, also more than the 0.2% fall expected by the Reuters poll.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On a year-on-year basis, however, Japan's GDP expanded 1.7%, the largest expansion since the first quarter of 2023 and a stronger showing compared to the 1.3% growth seen in the fourth quarter.

Japan's GDP data comes at a time when the country is locked in trade negotiations with the U.S., with initial talks between both sides so far not yielding a conclusive deal.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Bank of Japan had recently warned on May 13 that the country's economy is likely to moderate going forward, saying that this would be due to the effects of trade policies worldwide.

"Negative demand shocks are expected, including the impact of increased uncertainties on business fixed investment and household consumption, a decrease in the volume of exports to the United States and a deterioration in Japan's export profitability," the BOJ wrote.

U.S. tariff policy will exert downward pressure on both economic activity and prices in Japan, the central bank noted.

Despite these growth concerns, the central bank seems set to continue raising its policy rate, with some BOJ board members saying the bank's inflation target of 2% is likely to be realized, and it would continue to raise the policy rate if its outlook for economic activity and prices are achieved.

Inflation in Japan had surpassed the BOJ's 2% target for three straight years, coming in most recently at 3.6% in April.

Other board members, however, also warned that the outlook is uncertain, and that the bank should "examine the possibility of both upward and downward deviations from its outlook and conduct monetary policy as appropriate."

The Bank of Japan held rates at 0.5% on May 1 for a second straight meeting.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.