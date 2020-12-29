Japan Stocks Set to Trade Lower as Wall Street Declines From Record Highs

Wednesday is the final trading day in 2020 for stocks in Japan and South Korea as their markets will be closed on Thursday.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks declined as lawmakers in Washington continued to disagree over direct payments to Americans. The losses stateside snapped a three-day winning streak for both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500.

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower at the Wednesday open after major indexes on Wall Street snapped their multi-day winning streaks overnight.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,510 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,500. The Nikkei 225 on Tuesday surged more than 2% to close at 27,568.15, a level not seen since August 1990, according to data from Refinitiv.

Shares in Australia declined in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 68.30 points to close at 30,335.67. The S&P 500 ended its trading day 0.2% lower at 3,727.04, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4% to close at 12,850.22. Tuesday's losses stateside snapped a three-day winning streak for both the Dow and S&P 500.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 89.969 as it slipped below the 90 level.

The Japanese yen traded at 103.52 per dollar, having strengthened from levels above 103.8 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.761, following a bounce this week from around the $0.756 level.