Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Investors Await China's September Factory Activity Data

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday morning as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese factory activity data for September.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was little changed while the Topix index sat flat. Japan is set for a new prime minister after Fumio Kishida won the governing party leadership election on Wednesday.

South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.19%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.

Looking ahead, China's official as well as the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for September are both expected on Thursday.

Investors will also monitor shares of developer China Evergrande, after Reuters reported that some bondholders did not receive a due coupon payment by the close of Asia business hours on Wednesday.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 90.73 points higher to 34,390.72 while the S&P 500 gained 0.16% to 4,359.46. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.24% to 14,512.44.

The moves came as investors continued watching the 10-year Treasury yield, which crossed the 1.5% level on Monday and has since remained above that mark, last sitting at 1.508%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.337 following a recent climb from below 94.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.91 per dollar, having weakened from below 111.6 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7181 after falling from above $0.728 earlier this week.

Oil prices were little changed in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures fractionally lower at $78.59 per barrel. U.S. crude futures hovered above the flatline, trading at $74.85 per barrel.