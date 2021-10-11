Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Investors Watch Oil Prices

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

KAZUHIRO NOGI | AFP via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday morning.
  • Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asia trading hours, taking a pause following a recent surge. International benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.39% to $83.32 per barrel while U.S. crude futures shed 0.34% to $80.25 per barrel.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday morning as investors monitored oil prices.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.64% while the Topix index shed 0.53%. South Korea's Kospi also declined 1.15%.

Australian stocks beat the trend, with the S&P/ASX 200 rising 0.14%.

Money Report

Make It 31 mins ago

She Co-Founded a $1 Billion Fintech Start-Up in Asia — and Wants to Show Other Women They Can Too

Coronavirus 42 mins ago

Dr. Scott Gottlieb Says Merck's Covid Pill ‘Can Make a Real Difference'

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25% lower.

Oil moves

Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asia trading hours, taking a pause following a recent surge above $80. International benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.39% to $83.32 per barrel while U.S. crude futures shed 0.34% to $80.25 per barrel.

"The rise in energy prices is fuelling concerns that the transitory lift in inflation seen in the wake of the pandemic may prove to be longer lasting," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a Tuesday note.

The recent jump in oil prices comes as a rebound in global demand contributed to power shortages in major economies such as China. Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies — a group collectively referred to as OPEC+ — also opted against a supply boost, further fueling the oil price rally.

These small-cap stocks have pricing power to battle higher costs, Goldman says

These notable investors scored big gains in a tough third quarter with bets on Moderna, other stocks

Morgan Stanley reveals its top Asia dividend stocks

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.19 points to 34,496.06 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.69% to 4,361.19. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.64% to 14,486.20.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.393 after a recent bounce from below 94.2.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.46 per dollar after yesterday's weakening from below 112.8 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7341, above levels around $0.73 seen earlier in the trading week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us