Japan Stocks Poised to Dip as Investors Watch Treasury Yields

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were poised to decline at the Wednesday open following an overnight dip for the S&P 500 stateside as investors grew concerned over rising bond yields.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,430 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,410. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,467.75. Japan's trade data for January is expected to be out around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Shares in Australia were little changed in morning trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 hovered around the flatline.

Markets in mainland China remain closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Treasury yields jump

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower at 3,932.59 while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3% to end its trading day at 14,047.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 64.35 points higher to a record close of 31,522.75.

The moves stateside came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped 9 basis points on Tuesday to top 1.3% — a level not seen since February 2020. The 30-year rate also hit its highest level in a year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury last stood at 1.3107%.

"The move up in yields has been driven by increasing inflationary concerns amid a rise in energy prices along with the prospect of a big US fiscal stimulus and the global recovery entering a more solid stage as vaccine roll out lead to the reopening of economies," Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.643 following a bounce from levels below 90.3.

The Japanese yen traded at 106.15 per dollar, having weakened from levels below 105.2 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7737 after seeing levels around $0.78 yesterday.

Here's a look at what's on tap:

Japan: Trade data for January at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.