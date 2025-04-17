Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Japan markets trade flat as investors parse key inflation data

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

View of the Skytree from Ueno and Asakusa in Tokyo
Jackal Pan | Moment | Getty Images
  • Japan's inflation grew 3.6% year on year in March, marking three straight years that the headline inflation figure is above the Bank of Japan's 2% target.
  • Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed.

Japan markets traded flat with most markets in the region closed for Good Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 inched up 0.01% at the open after the country's inflation grew 3.6% year on year in March, marking three straight years that the headline inflation figure is above the Bank of Japan's 2% target. The figure was lower than the 3.7% seen in February.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The so called "core-core" inflation rate, which strips out prices of both fresh food and energy and is closely monitored by the BOJ, climbed to 2.9% from 2.6% in the month before.

South Korea's Kospi added 0.1%.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore's markets are closed for the holidays.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The S&P 500 ticked higher in choppy trading on Thursday, but finished the holiday-shortened trading week lower as tariffs continued to worry investors.

Money Report

news 40 mins ago

Japan inflation comes in at 3.6%, surpasses BOJ target for three straight years

news 42 mins ago

Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Tesla, Alphabet, Capital One and Boeing

The broad index advanced 0.13% to close at 5,282.70 after swinging between gains and losses earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.13% to end at 16,286.45. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 527.16 points, or 1.33%, to settle at 39,142.23.

Investors have been on alert since Trump first announced his plan for "reciprocal" tariffs — which he later walked back — on April 2.

CNBC's Alex Harring and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us