January 6 Riot Probe Invites Ivanka Trump to Talk About Her Father's Actions That Day

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Thursday invited Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to provide information and participate in a voluntary interview.

Ivanka Trump was a senior White House advisor when her father president, and evidently has direct knowledge about what went on at the White House during the riot, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in an 8-page letter.

The committee wants to ask her about Trump's actions, or inaction, and his state of mind on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol and temporarily stopped Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the letter.

The latest development in the probe came less than one day after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's bid to block the House committee from obtaining a slew of records from his time in the White House. Trump had argued the records were protected by executive privilege, although Biden, the incumbent president, decided not to invoke privilege over them.

The ruling gives a green light to the National Archives to hand more than 700 pages of records over to the committee.

Thompson's letter to Ivanka Trump proposed a meeting on Feb. 3 or Feb. 4.

— CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.