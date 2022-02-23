Ivanka Trump in Talks About Cooperating With House Investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Report Says

Ivanka Trump, the adult daughter of former President Donald Trump, is negotiating with the House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot about cooperating with the investigators, The New York Times reported.

Ivanka Trump, the adult daughter of former President Donald Trump, is negotiating with the House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot about cooperating with the investigators, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The House select committee, which is investigating the facts and causes of the 2021 invasion of the Capitol by a mob of Trump's supporters, had invited Ivanka Trump last month to sit for a voluntary interview.

Attorneys for Trump's eldest daughter have been in talks with the committee since Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., delivered that invitation in an eight-page letter, the Times reported, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

A spokeswoman for Ivanka Trump confirmed in a statement to the newspaper that she is "in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview."

Neither a spokesman for the select committee nor a Trump Organization spokeswoman immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment.

