Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IRS Warns Taxpayers About New $600 Threshold for Third-Party Payment Reporting

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

Getty Images
  • The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments.
  • The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods.
  • “It’s going to be a new form for a lot of people,” said Adam Markowitz, vice president at Howard L Markowitz PA, CPA.

The IRS on Tuesday shared tips for the upcoming tax season — including a reminder about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments.

The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods, according to the IRS.

Before 2022, the federal Form 1099-K reporting threshold was for taxpayers with more than 200 transactions worth an aggregate above $20,000. However, Congress slashed the limit as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and a single transaction over $600 may now trigger the form.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

More from Personal Finance:
Biden administration extends payment pause on student loan debt
'The stakes are high.' Why there's a push to expand the child tax credit in 2022
Here's how to score a charitable tax break on Giving Tuesday

Aimed at closing the tax gap — a top priority of the Biden administration — the provision is estimated to bring in $8.4 billion from fiscal year 2021 to 2031, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.  

"It's going to be a new form for a lot of people," said Adam Markowitz, an enrolled agent and vice president at Howard L Markowitz PA, CPA in Windermere, Florida. "And the worst thing they can do is ignore it."

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

You'll Pay Less for Gas Over the Holidays, as Prices Continue to Slide — Here's How Much a Gallon Costs in Your State

news 1 hour ago

Turkey Cuts Rates by 150 Basis Points and Ends Easing Cycle

Who may receive Form 1099-K for 2022

Companies file Form 1099-K, known as an "information return," annually to report credit card and third-party payments, with a copy going to taxpayers and the IRS. 

Tommy Lucas, a certified financial planner and enrolled agent at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, Florida, said the business income on your return must include what's reported on Form 1099-K. Otherwise, you may trigger an automatic IRS notice or even an audit, he said.

It's possible you'll receive Form 1099-K for transactions you don't expect, such as reselling Taylor Swift tickets at a profit, for example, warned Justin Miller, national director of wealth planning at Evercore Wealth Management in San Francisco.

But selling items at a loss, such as used furniture, may be less clear.

"Obviously, if you sell a $2,000 couch for $1,000, there's not taxable transaction there," Markowitz said. "You don't get a capital loss for it, and you don't have a gain."  

What happens if you get a 1099-K by mistake

Although the change aims to collect taxes on income, not personal transactions, experts say it's possible some filers may receive Form 1099-K by mistake. 

"The challenge with the new lower threshold amount of $600 for Form 1099-K is that personal payments and reimbursements could be incorrectly reported as taxable transactions," Miller said.

A frequently asked questions page from the IRS says you shouldn't receive Form 1099-K for personal transfers, such as reimbursements for splitting meals, gifts or allowances.

However, if you receive the form for personal transactions, the agency says to contact the issuer for a correction. If the company doesn't fix the error, you can attach an explanation to your tax return while reporting your income correctly, the IRS says.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us