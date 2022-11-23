IRS Warns Taxpayers About New $600 Threshold for Third-Party Payment Reporting

The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments.

The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods.

“It’s going to be a new form for a lot of people,” said Adam Markowitz, vice president at Howard L Markowitz PA, CPA.

Before 2022, the federal Form 1099-K reporting threshold was for taxpayers with more than 200 transactions worth an aggregate above $20,000. However, Congress slashed the limit as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and a single transaction over $600 may now trigger the form.

Aimed at closing the tax gap — a top priority of the Biden administration — the provision is estimated to bring in $8.4 billion from fiscal year 2021 to 2031, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Who may receive Form 1099-K for 2022

Companies file Form 1099-K, known as an "information return," annually to report credit card and third-party payments, with a copy going to taxpayers and the IRS.

Tommy Lucas, a certified financial planner and enrolled agent at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, Florida, said the business income on your return must include what's reported on Form 1099-K. Otherwise, you may trigger an automatic IRS notice or even an audit, he said.

It's possible you'll receive Form 1099-K for transactions you don't expect, such as reselling Taylor Swift tickets at a profit, for example, warned Justin Miller, national director of wealth planning at Evercore Wealth Management in San Francisco.

But selling items at a loss, such as used furniture, may be less clear.

"Obviously, if you sell a $2,000 couch for $1,000, there's not taxable transaction there," Markowitz said. "You don't get a capital loss for it, and you don't have a gain."

What happens if you get a 1099-K by mistake

Although the change aims to collect taxes on income, not personal transactions, experts say it's possible some filers may receive Form 1099-K by mistake.

"The challenge with the new lower threshold amount of $600 for Form 1099-K is that personal payments and reimbursements could be incorrectly reported as taxable transactions," Miller said.

A frequently asked questions page from the IRS says you shouldn't receive Form 1099-K for personal transfers, such as reimbursements for splitting meals, gifts or allowances.

However, if you receive the form for personal transactions, the agency says to contact the issuer for a correction. If the company doesn't fix the error, you can attach an explanation to your tax return while reporting your income correctly, the IRS says.